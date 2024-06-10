Officials identify two men, from Sedgwick and Butler counties, who drowned at Lake Afton

Officials have identified two men whose bodies were recovered from Lake Afton Sunday morning.

Wesley C. Simmons, 40, of Wichita and Zachary V. Viramontez, 23, of Douglass, both drowned, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators said Simmons yelled for help from the water. Three men, including Viramontez, jumped in to help Simmons. They were unsuccessful and lost sight of Simmons and Viramontez, according to a SCSO news release.

Deputies responded shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday to the drowning call at the lake. Sedgwick County fire and EMS arrived and began rescue efforts, the sheriff’s office said.

Rescue efforts were paused for a few hours during severe weather overnight. Divers went into water and recovered the men’s bodies at 11 a.m.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Joseph Slaughter said the men were camping at the lake.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to call investigations at 316-660-5300.