Officials identify man found dead in Suffolk tractor crash and fire

Fire officials in Suffolk have identified the man who died in a tractor crash and fire over the weekend.

Crews were dispatched to the 4400 block of Holland Road shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday, following a reported power line down and brush fire. Upon arrival, Engine 7 upgraded the response due to a large fire in the area. Crews found a tractor, which had been hauling a shipping container.

Brandon Teague, 37, of Greensboro, North Carolina, was found dead in the tractor’s cab. Investigators found the saddle tank had ruptured.

The investigation into what started the fire is still ongoing.

