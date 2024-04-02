Officials identify body found along Route 21 Saturday morning as 27-year-old Akron man

Officials have identified the body found along Route 21 in Wayne County over the weekend as Timothy Hyatt, an Akron man who was involved in an incident in which one person claimed they were allegedly kidnapped.

Ohio State Highway Patrol responded Saturday morning to reports of a person — later identified as Hyatt — who appeared to be hit by a vehicle. The 27-year-old was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General where he was later pronounced dead due to a gunshot wound to the head.

The manner of death has been ruled a homicide, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office.

Alleged kidnapping victim in Akron tells police of escape; possible suspect found dead

Akron police said Hyatt was involved in a dispute at a South Arlington Street bar Friday night in which a man told officers he was kidnapped at knifepoint and driven in a vehicle traveling southbound on Route 21. The man said he was eventually able to escape his alleged captors after a struggle ensued inside the vehicle, which left both Hyatt and the driver with gunshot wounds.

Hyatt's supposed role in the events is not yet clear. Akron police are investigating the incident.

Hyatt's brother, Thomas Hyatt, said his brother was a loving family man.

"He has two young daughters who are never going to know their father because of this," Thomas said. "He was loved. This is making me sick to my stomach."

