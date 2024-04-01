Officials ID man and woman found shot to death in a vehicle in Blaine

Officials on Monday identified the man and woman found shot to death last week in a vehicle in Blaine.

Sarah Fay Gordon, 41, and Daniel Joseph Seman, 66, both of Blaine, were found by police around noon Wednesday in a vehicle parked in an area of retail outlets in the 10700 block of NE. Town Square Drive, said Anoka County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Tierney Peters.

Peters said in a statement a day later, that "currently, law enforcement is not looking for any suspects, and there is no known threat to the public." These details routinely point to a case of murder-suicide.

Property records show that Gordon and Seman lived a little more than 2 miles from where their bodies were found.

In the meantime, police, the Sheriff's Office and the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office continue to investigate the circumstances leading up to the deaths.