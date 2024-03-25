Officials ID man found stabbed to death in vehicle parked in Crystal with engine running

Officials have identified the man who was found stabbed to death in a parked vehicle in Crystal last week.

Eddie D. Winters, 40, of Minneapolis, suffered multiple stab wounds on Thursday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said. No arrests have been announced.

Officers were dispatched about 7:25 a.m. to the 3200 block of N. Hampshire Avenue on a report of a suspicious vehicle that had been parked there since 4 a.m. with the engine running and possibly unoccupied, police said in a court filing.

An officer saw Winters down in the driver's seat and with dried blood on his neck, the filing continued. There also was blood on the exterior of the passenger-side front door.

An examination of the body found that Winters had been stabbed roughly 10 times, according to the filing, which asked a judge for permission to search the cellphone he had with him.

Police Chief Stephanie Revering said Monday that her department is looking for certain potential evidence in connection with Winters' death, namely any bags or backpacks, bloodied clothing or knives.

Revering asked for residents in specific these areas to check their yards for any of those items:

From 32nd Avenue to 36th Avenue between Georgia and Nevada avenues; along 36th Avenue from Nevada to Welcome avenues; from 36th Avenue to 40th Avenue between Douglas Drive and Welcome Avenue; from 38th Avenue to 42nd Avenue between Toledo and Noble avenues, including the immediate area around the Robbinsdale Transit Center.

The chief said that anyone who finds something possibly connected to this incident should call 911 or the police tip line at (763) 531-1020.