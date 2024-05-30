Officials ID driver who died after his SUV hit smaller one twice, then struck building in Baxter

Officials on Thursday identified the driver of a Range Rover who hit a smaller SUV from behind twice near a well-traveled central Minnesota intersection, then struck a building and died, officials said Wednesday.

The incident occurred about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Baxter at Hwy. 371 and Excelsior Road, the State Patrol said.

Patrol Lt. Jill Frankfurth said the larger SUV's driver, 60-year-old Kendahl Sweet, of Baxter, was killed. The other driver, 55-year-old Laura Lee Marinucci, of Brained, was not hurt, the patrol said.

Frankfurth did not address why Sweet hit the other SUV twice and noted that the incident remains under investigation.

According to the patrol:

The Range Rover "started to make contact" with the Buick Encore while both were heading east on Excelsior and nearing Hwy. 371.

After the light turned green, the Range Rover made contact again with the Buick, this time pushing it into a spinout. The Range Rover then veered to the right and struck Bill's Gun Range to the southeast of the intersection, where there are several major retail outlets.