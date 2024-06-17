Officials: Fires at two Holt school building over the weekend are suspicious

DELHI TWP. — Officials were seeking tips about a trio of suspicious fires at two different Holt Public Schools buildings over the weekend.

The first was a fire in a trash bin at Washington Woods Middle School on Washington Road about 3 p.m. Friday. Delhi Twp. Fire Chief Brian Ball said in a news release.

The second incident was a fire on the roof of Horizon Elementary School on West Holt Road on Saturday morning. That blaze was reported shortly before 7 a.m. and took firefighters about two hours to put out, Ball said.

“The Horizon fire appeared suspicious, and we worked with Michigan State Police to have their specially trained dog come out to determine whether accelerators were used to start the fire,” Ball said in the release. “The dog got a hit and we are treating both fires, at Horizon and Washington Woods, as arson.”

Firefighters who returned to Washington Woods following the Horizon blaze determined that another fire had been set after the trash bin fire had been extnquished. Officials did specify whether the second fire at Washington Woods, which extinguished itself, occurred in the same location as the first fire there.

Officials also noted that vandals marked both schools with graffiti over the weekend.

Wednesday, June 12, was the last day of classes for Holt Public Schools, officials said.

The Delhi department and Inghan County Sheriff's Office were investigating the fires. Anyone with information is asked to call Ball at (517) 268-3043 or sheriff's Detective Sgt. Brad Delaney at (517) 676-8251.

Contact Ken Palmer at kpalmer@lsj.com. Follow him on X @KBPalm_lsj.

