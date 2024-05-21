Officials, conservationists announce Detroit as certified Bee City on World Bee Day

Officials on Monday gathered in Brightmoor to celebrate Detroit's affiliation with Bee City USA and its commitment to pollinator conservation.

Detroit is the 207th certified affiliate of Bee City USA, which provides a framework for communities to conserve native pollinators by increasing native plants, and nest sites while reducing pesticides. Officials announced the city's commitment on World Bee Day, donning shirts stating, "Detroit is the Place to Bee."

"We are committed to creating and enhancing our pollinator habitat on public and private lands. We are committed to reducing the use of pesticides in the city, and we are committed to working with the committee on educating the public about the importance of pollinators. By adopting this resolution, we can help ensure that the health of our local ecosystems and our local food movement is thriving," said Tepfirah Rushdan, director of the city's office of sustainability.

Officials from Detroit Hives, Detroit Bee City Committee and the city applaud the unveiling of Detroit's Bee City USA affiliate sign in Brightmoor on Monday, May 20, 2024.

City Council in February passed a resolution designating Detroit as a bee city to enhance the public's understanding about pollinators’ role and how residents can promote sustainability. President Pro Tem James Tate, who worked with Detroit Hives and spearheaded the resolution, said Monday that the state has 465 native bee species and he, among community members, will protect them to ensure a more sustainable city. Detroit Hives is an organization that transforms vacant lots into bee farms.

Why the D would want to be a bee city

"I have been dabbling in the urban (agricultural) world for a long time now. It really allowed for the decriminalization, if you will, of community gardens, which was just weird to me way back in 2013 when I started peeling back the layers and we were trying to figure out how to improve Detroit in different ways," Tate said.

The councilman added that he's also working an ordinance to further solidify pollinators and beekeepers as a key component to the city of Detroit.

"It is our animal keeping ordinance that will allow for up to two bee hives per household that has the proper setbacks that will increase, depending on how much land the individual has," Tate said.

Detroit City Council President Pro Tem James Tate, who has spearheaded a resolution to designate Detroit as a Bee City, speaks at news conference announcing the certification in Brightmoor on Monday, May 20, 2024.

Timothy Jackson, co-chair of the Detroit Bee Committee and founder of Detroit Hives, unveiled Bee City USA signage, which will be placed across the city. Signs recognize the city's need for additional policies to reflect the desires of residents and organizations passionate about pollinator-friendly environments and urban agriculture. He added that bee cities "play a vital role in conserving pollinators, promoting biodiversity, supporting food security, and fostering environmental stewardship at the local level."

"If others are interested in supporting the education or conservation of pollinators, we encourage all to create green spaces. Start a small garden in your backyard, create a community garden, but more most importantly, planting native wildflowers to attract visiting pollinators and our native bees as well," Jackson said.

Detroit Hives Founder Timothy Jackson and Detroit Bee City Committee Co-Chair Nicole Lindsey stand with new Bee City USA sign in Brightmoor on Monday, May 20, 2024.

Common bee species include mason bees, bumblebees, carpenter bees, leafcutter bees and sweat bees, according to the city.

Dana Afana is the Detroit city hall reporter for the Free Press. Contact: dafana@freepress.com. Follow her: @DanaAfana.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit officials announce city as Bee City USA affiliate