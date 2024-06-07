Officials, community celebrate grand opening of new Anne Carlsen Center campus

Jun. 6—JAMESTOWN — The Anne Carlsen Center staff is excited to call the new campus — the Ballantyne Berg Campus — in Jamestown its new home, according to CEO Tim Eissinger.

"I still have to pinch myself to realize that I'm not dreaming when I look upon this new facility," he said.

Eissinger said he's proud of the new facility and the impact that it will have on individuals and families who Anne Carlsen serves in North Dakota.

"I am prouder, still, of the people who work for this great organization," he said.

Officials marked the grand opening of the new Anne Carlsen Center campus. Hundreds from the community and state attended the grand opening.

The new Anne Carlsen Center building is 106,000 square feet. The cost of the new facility is $59 million.

The new campus is located east of Jamestown Regional Medical Center and on the south side of Interstate 94.

Mortenson Construction was the construction manager for the project and JLG Architects is the architecture firm.

The new residential space will provide a place for 34 children to live. The new facility also houses the Anne Carlsen Center for Learning, a fully accredited private school that will serve up to 40 students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

The campus also offers recreational areas designed to facilitate social interaction, peer engagement and physical activities for individuals, families and staff. The recreational areas include a 20-by-40-foot warm water therapy pool with movable floor depth, a fully accessible and inclusive outdoor playground and a built-in track connecting all areas of the campus for year-round access. An indoor sensory gym and playground offers a structured environment for the development of sensory, communication and motor skills.

Gov. Doug Burgum declared June 6, 2024, as Anne Carlsen Day. Lt. Gov. Tammy Miller read the proclamation that was signed by Burgum.

"The impact of the Anne Carlsen Center has expanded far beyond its Jamestown roots, bringing the organization's vital services directly to communities and families in need, including service locations in Grand Forks, Fargo-Moorhead, Devils Lake, Bottineau, Minot and Valley City," she said. " ... This state-of-the-art facility represents a new chapter in the organization's history, ushering in enhanced residential, educational and recreational facilities designed to provide the highest quality of care and support.

Jim Carlsen, nephew of Anne Carlsen, said his aunt would be very proud of the new campus.

"We are very proud of ... Anne Carlsen and our family name," he said.

Eissinger also directed attendees to its new logo. He said the butterfly combined with a person taking flight is a strong metaphor for the power of human potential.

Eric Monson, past CEO of Anne Carlsen, said he learned what distinguishes the organization is that the staff never gives up on a child. He said the donors, Anne Carlsen Board of Trustees, construction workers, businesses and others did not give up on the children and families the organization serves.

"All of you here did not give up," said Monson, who is a member of the Anne Carlsen Board of Trustees. "We don't give up on a kid. Anne Carlsen is frequently the light where sometimes darkness prevails."

Harvey Huber, former member of the Anne Carlsen Center Board of Trustees and co-chair of the Pathways Campaign Committee, the fundraising committee, said there was never a time when someone didn't shed a tear during a fundraising presentation. He said the organization faced a challenge of increased cost for the new facility.

The project was originally estimated at $41 million, but the coronavirus pandemic, inflation and supply-chain issues increased the cost to $59 million.

Huber said donors who already contributed to the project were asked to contribute again.

"And they did," he said.

Clarice and the late Reuben Liechty provided $5 million in donations and pledges to the project, Eissinger told The Jamestown Sun in December.

Polly Peterson, chair of the Anne Carlsen Board of Trustees, said Clarice Liechty has played an instrumental role in supporting Anne Carlsen and other projects in Jamestown.

"You will see the Liechty name in a number of places," she said. "They are incredibly generous. They are generous and completely committed to the community of Jamestown."

Liechty said actions can be taken before people move on.

"That is to continue to share what we have — the funds to help build the Anne Carlsen Center for children who need specialized care and education and physical care," she said. "Thank you to those who give themselves working day after day to bring this specialized care to the children."

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development invests in spaces like the new Anne Carlsen Center facility because of the people who come to the campus to serve the individuals who they serve, said Erin Oban, North Dakota's USDA state director of rural development.

"That's why we do what we do so that you can do what you do," she said.

The Anne Carlsen Center received a $40 million investment in the form of low-interest loans from USDA Rural Development.

The leadership at Anne Carlsen had a vision and had the foresight to convince the board of trustees, executive team, employees, those who the organization serves and the community to build a new state-of-the-art facility in Jamestown, said Mike Delfs, CEO and president of JRMC and past president of the Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

"The facilities here are incredible and the services are incredible," he said.