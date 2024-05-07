Officials bracing for an influx of college students on Lake Shasta this weekend

U.S. Forest Service and Shasta County sheriff's officials are expecting a busy weekend on Lake Shasta as college students from Oregon are expected to make an annual trek to California to unwind on the water for Mother's Day weekend.

Most of the students rent houseboats and flock to Slaughterhouse Island near the Sacramento Arm on Lake Shasta. In years past there have been problems on the lake as students have left behind large amounts of trash, and some weekends have turned deadly.

At least four visiting students from Oregon universities have died at the lake since 2001.

Large numbers of students from universities in Oregon, as well as UC Davis, are expected on Mother's Day weekend and Memorial Day weekend, said Joe Stubbendick, a forest service recreation officer for the Shasta Lake Ranger District.

For the second-straight year, lake visitors will find good conditions for boating and camping.

The reservoir is 97% full, according to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which operates Shasta Dam. And the weather this weekend is expected to be sunny, with high temperatures in the low 90s.

Stubbendick said he based the number of student visitors in years past on the number of houseboats that have been seen moored near Slaughterhouse Island.

"I would say that we've had dozens of houseboats lined up side by side along the shore, with most of those houseboats at capacity in terms of what's authorized on those boats," Stubbendick said.

Safety is 'biggest concern'

Officials try to get the message to students and others visiting the lake to pack out what they pack in and not leave trash behind. They also urge them to be safe while boating, especially if they are drinking, Stubbendick said.

"Safety is the biggest concern. We want to be able to give kids, not just students, but to have all recreators have a safe place to recreate, and if they're partaking and in that kind of party scene that they're doing it in a responsible manner. And boats are dangerous. Swimming and alcohol don't exactly mix," Stubbendick said.

Sheriff's Sgt. Chris Van Eyck said he expects the Memorial Day holiday would draw an even larger number of students out to visit the lake.

Note to readers: If you enjoy the work we do here at the Redding Record Searchlight, please consider subscribing yourself or giving the gift of a subscription to someone you know.

The Mother's Day influx will serve as a warm-up for the Boating Safety Unit's first weekend on the lake this season, Van Eyck said. The forest service and marina owners around the lake also work with student groups, urging them to be safe and responsible about drinking and not leaving behind trash, Van Eyck said.

This is the trash collected by the U.S. Forest Service after Oregon students left Lake Shasta at the end of Mother's Day weekend 2019. The agency said it's not much compared to past years.

Background on past incidents on the lake

Students from the University of Oregon made national headlines in 2016 when members of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity land other students left behind so much trash that a campground on the Slaughterhouse Island was declared a biohazard site.

After the weekend party, they left the island littered with trash, human waste and almost 100 tents.

Weekend partying has also turned deadly on the lake. The most recent death was May 19, 2018, when a 21-year-old University of Oregon student was found dead in his tent near the lakeshore.

Witnesses told boating safety officials he had been drinking before going to his tent the night before, but officials said at the time that was unclear whether alcohol played a role in the death.

Another Oregon State student died in 2001 after slipping and falling off a houseboat. Two students from Oregon schools died in 2005, one who hanged herself and another who drowned, officials said.

Van Eyck said deputies patrolling the lake try to take an educational approach to working with the students, warning them against such infractions as riding on the bow of a boat, wearing life jackets or riding on the side of a boat while it is underway.

He also had a message for others on the lake to be aware of the students on the lake.

"If the general public is going out there. Just be aware that you have an influx of students that don't necessarily have the boating experience that a lot of the citizens around this county have, so just be extra cautious," Van Eyck said.

Reporter Damon Arthur welcomes story tips at 530-338-8834, by email at damon.arthur@redding.com and on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @damonarthur_RS. Help local journalism thrive by subscribing today!

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Lake Shasta expects college students on Mother's Day weekend