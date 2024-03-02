Officials: Body of missing Central Florida 13-year-old found
Officials: Body of missing Central Florida 13-year-old found
Officials: Body of missing Central Florida 13-year-old found
The state is a major spring break destination, but are travelers safe amid a measles outbreak?
At the conclusion of closing arguments in a hearing to decide whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should be disqualified from prosecuting former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants, Judge Scott McAfee says he hopes to have a final decision in two weeks.
From eye masks to olive oil, celebrate Women's History Month by stocking up on great products from women-owned brands.
There's a rivalry brewing between America's top sprinters en route to the Paris Olympics.
With the final weeks of the NHL season here, every move is important. Any of these skaters could contribute to your late-season fantasy run.
The Missouri DE said the 21 reps he did during the bench press aren't an accurate reflection of what he can do.
Fisker unloaded a cache of bad news during its Q4 earnings report.
The venture capital stars were shining in Los Angeles this week at the Upfront Summit, an invite-only VC conference founded by Mark Suster and known for going all-out. AI was the talk of the town again and even some celebrities graced the stage, including Lady Gaga, Cameron Diaz, Katy Perry and Novak Djokovic. What may have been a little different this year, though, is that it’s been a tough one for venture capital and startups seeking venture capital.
There's plenty of extra money for the Patriots to court new and improved players.
This Saturday, on March 2, 2024, Engadget turns 20. To mark the occasion, our team has prepared almost 20 articles about the tech industry over the past two decades, the products that truly made an impact and how tech has changed our lives.
Snag cooling Serta pillows for just $9 a pop (wow!), a highly-rated electric toothbrush for only $18 and so much more.
Supporters gathered outside the funeral for the 47-year-old outspoken critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin who Kremlin officials say was found dead in a remote arctic prison last month.
A 2021 study found that if farmers didn’t use pesticides, they would lose 78% of fruit production, 54% of vegetable production, and 32% of cereal production. At the same time, the way pesticides are delivered is not ideal: The only way to guarantee enough pesticide distribution is to spray too much. Along comes AgZen, a company born out of over a decade of MIT engineering research, with a new solution that uses AI to ensure that the plants get sprayed just enough, using real-time adjustments to optimize the use of pesticide.
The Hamas-controlled Gaza health ministry said Israeli forces opened fire on the crowd. Israeli military officials said its troops fired warning shots before firing “only in face of danger when the mob moved in a manner which endangered them.”
It remains to be seen if this year's layoff trends follow last year's, in which layoffs slowed down in the summer, before cuts began ramping up yet again toward the winter. Unfortunately, it also serves as a reminder of the deeply human impact of layoffs and how risk profiles could evolve from here. Below you’ll find a comprehensive list of all the known layoffs in tech that started last year, to be updated monthly.
Lawmakers moved quickly Thursday to avert a weekend government shutdown, but the deal only pushes some of the funding deadlines by a single week.
Win her over with these thoughtful picks from Sephora, Uncommon Goods, Amazon and Walmart.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top relievers ranked going into the 2024 season.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top outfielders ranked going into the 2024 season.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top shortstops ranked going into the 2024 season.