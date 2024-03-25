Officials: Austin man who skipped trial two weeks ago in Williamson County caught in Mexico

Authorities have captured an Austin man who skipped his trial two weeks ago in Williamson County, officials said Monday.

Louis Phillip Reyes, 32, was apprehended in Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas, after evading authorities for a week, according to a news release from the Williamson County district attorney's office. Reyes, a convicted felon, fled to avoid facing trial for unlawful possession of a firearm, officials said. He is being held at the Harris County Jail while awaiting extradition to Williamson County.

Reyes was convicted March 13 after a two-day trial presided over by visiting Judge Melissa Goodwin. Despite his being in court during jury selection, Reyes fled before testimony began, officials said. In his absence, the jury sentenced Reyes to 45 years in prison.

The fugitive investigation initiated by the Austin-based Lone Star Fugitive Task Force — which involves local, state and federal agencies — quickly determined that Reyes had fled to Mexico, the release said. The U.S. marshal's office of international operations worked with Mexican authorities to find Reyes. On March 20, he was detained on an immigration violation near the border of Guatemala, and he was deported to the United States the next day.

Reyes had several previous convictions, including theft of a firearm in 2019, the release said. His conviction this month happened after a road rage incident March 19, 2021, when he pulled a pistol on another driver, officials said. Police stopped the vehicle Reyes was driving and found the pistol within his reach, according to the release.

"His capture not only signifies our unwavering commitment to the rule of law, but also serves as a stern warning to those who attempt to evade it," District Attorney Shawn Dick said. "We are grateful for the international cooperation that led to this arrest, and we will ensure that Mr. Reyes is held accountable for his actions. I am also deeply appreciative of the jury’s service and their dedication to delivering justice in this challenging case.”

