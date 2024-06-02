Officials: 250-acre wildfire in West Volusia is 90% contained

Smoke fills the sky near Pell Road in Osteen on Saturday, June 1, 2024. Officials say a 150-acre wildfire is currently burning in the area.

The brush fire that started Saturday in rural Osteen and quickly grew to a "major wildfire" is now 90% contained, a Volusia County spokesman said on Sunday.

Volusia County Fire Rescue officials said Saturday's wildfire could have broken out from a previous fire that started a few weeks ago near Pell and Maytown roads in Osteen.

That initial fire had grown to 905 acres, while Saturday's fire covered 205 acres.

No injuries, no structures in danger

No injuries had been reported and no structures were in danger, said Volusia County spokesmen Clayton Jackson.

Firefighters battling the blaze include units from Volusia and Seminole counties, the Florida Forest Service and the cities of Deltona and Orange City.

Bulldozers, helicopters help battle the blaze

Fire crews remain at the scene to fully contain the blaze, Jackson said.

Florida Forest Service deployed multiple bulldozers to cut lines around the fire to contain it. In addition, two helicopters were employed to drop water from overhead.

No information on what caused the wildfire was immediately available on Sunday.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: West Volusia wildfire is 90% contained with no homes in danger