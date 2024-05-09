It’s officially road work season: 2C paving begins
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — At an event on Thursday, May 9, the City of Colorado Springs kicked off the 2C paving season, with numerous city roads slated for repairs.
2024 marks the ninth year of the voter-approved 2C Road Improvement Program, with this year’s iteration approved by voters in 2019 at a lower sale tax rate of 0.57%, or 5.7 pennies on a $10 purchase. 2C funds have been used solely to repair Colorado Springs roads since 2016.
Mayor Yemi Mobolade and City Council plan to ask voters for a 10-year renewal of the 2C sales tax this coming November to continue the program without raising taxes.
“Before 2015, many of our roads were in very poor condition,” said Mayor Mobolade. “About 30+ years of deferred maintenance. And this was the result of not having dedicated funding to keep up with the road maintenance.”
What roads are being prioritized?
Vickers Drive (Rangewood to Academy)
Montarbor Drive (Dublin loop north to Dublin)
Austin Bluffs Parkway
Barnes to Stetson Hills
Briargate Parkway to Meadow Ridge
Pikes Peak Avenue (Chelton to Circle)
Meadowland Boulevard (Academy north to Russell Middle School)
Academy Boulevard
West Woodmen Road
Is my neighborhood included in the paving projects?
Deliverance Drive
Reuben Drive
Montarbor Drive
Northwind Drive
Longfellow Drive
Tennyson Avenue
Santa Fe Street
Shenandoah Drive
Del Mar Drive
Kodiak Drive
Pinnacle Drive
