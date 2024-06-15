It's officially monsoon season in Arizona. But when will it rain? Here's what to know

It's officially Arizona's favorite time of year: monsoon season.

The monsoon, which officially begins on June 15 and ends on Sept. 30, brings a much-needed reprieve from Arizona's oppressive summer heat.

The storms are also one of the state's most enchanting spectacles. The storms bring rolling haboobs, fantastic lighting storms, flash food warnings and fresh desert smells, reminding many why we tolerate metro Phoenix summers.

However, the start of the monsoon isn't a promise of impending showers, just a higher likelihood of rain.

So, before you start hoping for rain, here's what you need to know about season and the weather forecast for the week.

When is the monsoon season in Arizona?

The Arizona monsoon season starts approximately in June and continues through September. Since 2008, the established dates from the National Weather Service are from June 15 through Sept. 30.

These dates only suggest a higher possibility of storms, so don't be confused if it doesn't rain between these dates.

Before the weather service established these dates, the start of the season was signaled by three consecutive days of average dew point temperatures of 55 degrees or higher. The dew point means the temperature to which air must be cooled to become saturated with water vapor. This is what forms clouds.

Is it going to rain this weekend in metro Phoenix?

Rain is unlikely this weekend, despite the official start of the monsoon, said Ted Whittock, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix.

"Through at least the next week it's looking like very minimal chances (of rain) and any chances would mostly be relegated to the high terrain," Whittock said. "It looks like it's going to be very dry for the next week."

Whittock said metro Phoenix was expected to approach or exceed 110 degrees again on Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures were expected to dip about 5 degrees as the workweek starts again before rising to about 110 degrees next weekend.

What was the old way of determining the start of the monsoon?

Through 2007, the start of the monsoon was determined by three consecutive days of average dew-point temperatures of 55 degrees or higher.

What’s the most common start date according to the old formula?

Going by the former standard of three consecutive days with an average dew-point temperature of at least 55 degrees, the most common start date (from 1948-2017) is July 3, according to National Weather Service records.

The earliest start date by the traditional standard was June 17, 2000; the latest start date was July 25, 1987.

Arizona Republic reporter Raphael Romero Ruiz and former Republic reporter Weldon Johnson contributed to this article.

