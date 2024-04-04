It’s official: Oakland A’s to play three seasons in West Sacramento, Kings ownership announces

This is a developing story; check back with sacbee.com for updates.

The Sacramento Kings, majority owners of the Sacramento River Cats and Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, announced Tuesday that the Oakland A’s will play three seasons in the capital region before moving to Las Vegas.

“I’m thrilled to welcome the A’s to Sutter Health Park, where players and fans alike can enjoy a world-class baseball experience and create unforgettable memories,” said Vivek Ranadive, chairman of the Kings organization. “Today marks the next chapter of professional sports in Sacramento. The passion of our fans is second to none, and this is an incredible opportunity to showcase one of the most dynamic and vibrant markets in the country.”

The A’s, who moved to Oakland from Kansas City in 1968, expect to open a new ballpark on the Las Vegas Strip in 2028 to complete their relocation there, though they have yet to break ground as construction contracts have not yet been signed.

The news of a pending deal was first reported Wednesday night by Sacramento sports radio host Carmichael Dave after the team had scheduled meetings with Oakland and Alameda County officials Tuesday and Sacramento representatives Wednesday.

“On behalf of all of MLB, I want to express my appreciation to West Sacramento, Sutter Health Park, the Kings and the greater Sacramento region for their excitement to host the A’s for interim play, as the A’s new permanent home is built in Las Vegas,” said Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred.

The River Cats, the minor-league team that has called the capital region home for 25 years, will continue to play at Sutter Health Park, too, officials said.

The move comes after weeks of speculation about the future of the A’s in Oakland and murmurs that Sacramento could become its temporary home.

The team stated after the meeting in Oakland that the sides were still “far apart” in negotiations after the city presented an offer in which the A’s would pay $97 million to stay at the Coliseum over the next five years. Under the proposal, the A’s would be able to leave after three years, but would pay the full amount. Mayor Sheng Thao said in a statement Tuesday night that the city would await a response.

The organization, which blamed the city of Oakland for the failure to see through the A’s proposed stadium and ballpark district at Howard Terminal, had reopened negotiations with Oakland officials to extend the lease. Mayor Sheng Thao publicly drew a hard line on those talks, though, saying she would require a guarantee from Major League Baseball that an expansion team would come to Oakland, and that the city would retain the A’s team name.

A’s team president Dave Kaval and owner John Fisher, the faces of the relocation, also had talks with Salt Lake City officials about playing the intervening period in that city.

The club and Oakland officials held at least two other formal meetings in recent weeks that were described as productive, but ultimately the negotiations to keep the team in Oakland failed.

“We explored several locations for a temporary home, including the Oakland Coliseum,” said Fisher said. “Even with the long-standing relationship and good intentions on all sides in the negotiations with Oakland, the conditions to achieve an agreement seemed out of reach. We understand the disappointment this news brings to our fans, as this season marks our final one in Oakland. Throughout this season, we will honor and celebrate our time in Oakland, and will share additional details soon.”

A major complication for the A’s in leaving Oakland is their local broadcast contract with NBC Sports, which reportedly pays them $67 million in annual revenue, though the move to Sacramento may offer them a chance to keep at least a portion of that. The Sacramento Kings also air on NBC Sports California.

For much of the A’s 57-season run at the Coliseum, ownership has sought relocation, stretching as far back as 1970, when former owner Charlie Finley reportedly had discussions about moving the team to Toronto. Later came Chicago, Denver and the South Bay — whether San Jose or Fremont.

The Bay Area News Group and The Bee’s Daniel Hunt contributed to this story.