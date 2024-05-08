It's official: Gilbert Goons are a street gang

May 8—The group calling itself Gilbert Goons that has been terrorizing the community for over a year and brutally beating teens was officially declared a criminal street gang last week but won't be charged as such.

The classification followed a six-month joint investigation by multiple agencies, including Gilbert Police, Pinal County Sheriff's Department, Queen Creek, Chandler and Mesa police departments.

"Through the collaborative effort by all the agencies you see here today detectives have concluded that the group known as the Gilbert Goons has met the requirements to be documented as a criminal street gang as set forth in Arizona Revised Statutes," Gilbert Police Chief Michael Soelberg announced at the May 2 news conference.

"Each of these law enforcement agencies here today have reviewed their investigations involving identified members of this gang and based on the information available at this time there is not sufficient evidence to submit additional charges of participating in or assisting a criminal street gang," he continued.

"As with any investigation if further information or evidence is discovered, it will be reviewed to determine if additional charges are warranted."

He noted that although the Gilbert Goons did not meet the criteria for additional charges at this time, the gang intelligence information is available to the Maricopa County Attorney as supplemental information that may help with their prosecution or sentencing upon conviction.

Soelberg also said that due to federal law, he is prohibited from identifying the members of Gilbert Goons, including where they live or go to school.

Several individuals arrested for crimes, including for the fatal beating of 16-year-old Preston Lord are allegedly Gilbert Goons members. The public has been pushing law enforcement to classify Gilbert Goons as a street gang, which could bring enhanced penalties.

Law enforcement officials at the briefing went into detail on the criteria to be classified as a street gang and the criteria needed for additional charges.

Under state law, to be labeled a criminal street gang, two of seven criteria must be met — self-proclamation; witness testimony or official statement; written or electronic correspondence; paraphernalia or photographs; tattoos; clothing or colors and any other signs such as an extensive knowledge of other gang rivals, specific members' territories or jump-in process, according to Maj. Bret Benham, Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Soelberg also pointed out that the Gilbert Goons is classified as a "hybrid" street gang, which is different from a traditional gang.

Hybrid gangs also are difficult to document as a criminal street gang, according to Gilbert Sgt. Dave Gale of the Street Crimes Unit.

Traditional gangs usually are comprised of one race or one ethnicity, have a territory they claim and have specific colors or symbols, Gale said.

Hybrid gangs are usually mixed races and genders and of various ages and use social media, according to Gale. They also have no specific colors, symbols or hand signs and are constantly evolving.

Traditional gangs also generally have a code of conduct while hybrid and most juvenile gangs have no code of conduct or hierarchy. Hybrid gangs also participate in multiple gangs and it was not unusual to see a car full of members from different hybrid gangs, according to Gale.

The Gilbert Goons was established in the Town of Gilbert and its members lived in various East Valley municipalities, Gale said

"In its early stages this hybrid gang primarily consisted mainly of individuals who attending East Valley schools, who participated in underage drinking and use of illicit drugs," Gale added.

The group ranged in size and initially its members participated in "fight-club-type" of activities. Over time the members engaged in other criminal behaviors, Gale said.

He added that law enforcement also knew about another East Valley hybrid gang called Jack Boy Mafia, which is also now classified as a criminal street gang. Soelberg said there have been arrests of members from this hybrid gang.

Gale said that since November 2023 after Preston's death, detectives have conducted over 100 interviews and spent hundreds of hours reviewing video footage, social media posts and other evidence shared with police.

He said none of the investigations by any of the agencies showed the necessary evidence to support charges for participating and/or assisting a criminal street gang.

He said that besides being a member of a criminal street gang it must be proven that a felony offense was committed "in furtherance of a criminal street gang."

As an example, Gale said if a documented gang member is standing on the corner selling illicit drugs and he keeps the money from the drug sales and not give it to his gang, "is not a gang charge."

"However, if he sells those drugs, takes that money gives it to the gang and the gang utilizes those funds to further promote that gang's agenda now he or she can be charged for participating and assisting in a criminal street gang," he said.

Soelberg said although the identities of the gang members can't be revealed, rest assured, they are being monitored.

"They are known to all the law enforcement agencies here today," Soelberg said. "We are after them and anybody associated with them. They will be held accountable for their criminal actions."