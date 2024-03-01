It's official: February 2024 was the warmest-ever in Des Moines weather history

Last month broke the record for the warmest February weather in Des Moines, solidifying this year as the warmest winter ever in central Iowa.

The last time Des Moines experienced a February this warm was in 2017 when the average temperature was 39.2 degrees. This year beat the record by .7 degrees, reaching an average of 39.9 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Des Moines.

It also was the warmest-ever meteorological winter — the months of December, January and February, that meteorologists use to easily define winter instead of what most Iowans think of as the winter solstice to the spring solstice.

The last winter to be this warm was 1881 to 1882 when the average temperature was 32.5 degrees. This winter, temperatures averaged 33.2 degrees.

The National Weather Service reported temperatures nearing 80 degrees in February with the lowest day hitting 5 degrees.

January was on track with past years, averaging 23.2 degrees. That is .1 degree below normal because the start of the month saw sub-zero temperatures and deep snow. Meanwhile, February saw multiple 50 degree days, and a record-breaking day that reached above 70 degrees.

According to AccuWeather, every state in the continental U.S. had temperatures warmer than the historical average this winter and three states, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, reported their warmest meteorological winter on record.

Why was it such a warm winter?

An El Niño season results in warmer-than-average surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean near the equator, according to the National Weather Service. This results in warmer weather making for dryer conditions and soaking rainfall.

What are the outcomes of a winter this warm?

It is difficult to predict the implications for the future from this warm winter, said Rod Donavon, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Des Moines, but the dry weather could create risks for fires.

"The grass and ground is very dry and extremely flammable at this point, which is kind of unusual for this time of year when we typically have more moisture and snow cover around," Donavon said.

🌡️Record warm winters were seen across large portions of the state, especially as you work north of I-80.



Aside from the warmth, the ~2 weeks of winter in mid-January were quite substantial in their own right with much of the seasons snowfall and cold. #iawx pic.twitter.com/oHA3HNut1X — NWS Des Moines (@NWSDesMoines) March 1, 2024

What is the forecast for March?

There could be some cold periods in March with the possibility of snow. If trends persist, Donovan expects March to be warmer than average.

"We're certainly starting off March warmer than normal," Donovan said. "Overall, the general patterns look like we will be mostly staying out of cold air. We're probably going to see a lot of above-normal temperatures."

Kate Kealey is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at kkealey@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter at @Kkealey17.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines winter 2024 the warmest ever after record-breaking February