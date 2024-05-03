It's official: California Republican can run for Congress, state assembly at the same time

Any doubt that California lawmaker Vince Fong will be allowed to run for state Assembly and U.S. Congress at the same time is all but squashed, following the secretary of state's decision this week to not pursue further legal challenges against his candidacy.

Secretary Shirley Weber's filing of an "abandonment of appeal" effectively ends the months-long fight over Fong's ability to run for both seats. The legal back-and-forth made its way up to the California Court of Appeals, where judges unanimously threw out Weber's argument, allowing Fong to remain on the ballot for both the state's 32nd Assembly District and the vacant seat representing the 20th U.S. Congressional District.

"It bears repeating that the foundation of our democracy — the ability of the voters to choose — was preserved," Fong said in a statement Thursday. "The voters throughout the 20th Congressional District had their votes upheld."

Voters in many areas of Kern and Tulare counties, including the city of Bakersfield, will see Fong's name several more times on ballots over the next six months, starting in just a few weeks. Fong, a Republican, will face off against Republican Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux in the May 21 special election to fill the 20th U.S. Congressional District seat, previously held by former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, through the end of the year.

Voters have already cast votes for Fong for the Assembly and Congressional races — two on Super Tuesday for regular terms in the 32nd Assembly and 20th U.S. Congressional districts, and one special primary March 19 for the May special election.

In addition to facing off to fill out McCarthy's term for the rest of this year, Fong and Boudreaux will also be the two candidates on the Nov. 5 general election ballot for a full two-year term in Congress.

How did this happen? A brief summary

McCarthy announced his exit from Congress Dec. 6, 2023, leaving his seat open leading into 2024. Fong, McCarthy's chosen successor, filed to run to take his mentor's seat, but by that time he had already filed to run for reelection for his state Assembly seat.

Mary-Beth Moylan, associate dean for academic affairs and experiential learning at McGeorge School of Law, said California does not allow candidates to take themselves out of a race after declaring, which left Fong in a bind. Citing this law, Secretary of State Shirley Weber said Fong couldn't run for Congress instead.

“The secretary of state said, ‘You're already running, and you can't get out of this one,’” Moylan said. “’You can't run for two seats.’”

Fong appealed the decision to the Superior Court, and the judge ruled the law Weber relied on was not applicable, giving Fong the green light. Weber then appealed, sending the case to California's Third District Court of Appeals.

Weber argued Fong's dual candidacy both violated state law and had the potential to confuse and disenfranchise voters. One of her concerns was the possibility of voters casting their ballots for Fong for state Assembly, only to have him win McCarthy's old seat and head to Congress, depriving voters of their choice. However, in its opinion, the appeals court largely called those concerns hypothetical, and cleared Fong to run for Congress. With Weber's decision this week to abandon the ability to appeal further, the ruling stands.

So what does this mean?

Fong is the front-runner in all races. He placed first in the Super Tuesday primary for a full two-year House term and led Boudreaux in the March 19 special primary for the May 21 special election. In his Assembly district, he also won first place, as the lone candidate running uncontested.

So, it's possible that Fong will win both districts, head to D.C., and force a second special election process to fill what will be a vacancy in California's 32nd Assembly District. It's also possible there will be different winners in the special and general elections: If Fong wins the May 21 special election, he could head to Congress only to have Boudreaux win in November and leave Fong out of political office come year's end.

Beyond this year's elections, the quandary has already led to legislative proposals to fix what Moylan has described as a gap in current law.

Kathryn Palmer is the California 2024 Elections Fellow for USA TODAY. Reach her at kapalmer@gannett.com and follow her on X @KathrynPlmr.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: California's Vince Fong cleared to run for both Congress and assembly