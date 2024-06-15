Official bridge completed over culvert to help previously stranded Lincoln County families

Official bridge completed over culvert to help previously stranded Lincoln County families

IRON STATION, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Lincoln County community that has continuously been cut off from the rest of world now has a real way out.

A concrete bridge was completed this week on the privately owned Amity Lane near Iron Station, to the relief of nearly 50 families. The previous incarnation had been washed out in January after heavy rainfall.

The nonprofit Mennonite Disaster Services stepped in to help build the bridge to allow personal, industrial, and emergency service vehicles to get to those on the other side of the road.

In the weeks after the flooding, Lincoln County Emergency Services added a large pedestrian bridge to allow families to walk from their homes to the other side, and for all-terrain and utility task vehicle (the latter used by emergency services).

Family claims arson after farm equipment destroyed in four different fires

Families also added a gravel style make-shift road which has been used by vehicles with four-wheel drive.

However, the battle to repair the road has been met with more gaps.

But on Thursday, the county announced the permanent bridge’s completion. It weighs roughly 20 tons, with support beams poured 20 to 30 feet into the ground.

The county, town of Iron Station, nor the state were responsible for rebuilding the bridge because it is privately owned. County officials say east Lincoln neighbors, church organizations, and local businesses supplied the funds and supplies. Lincoln County Development Services helped with the permitting.

“Ore-Bank Pumpkin Center VFD did a phenomenal job attending calls under the circumstances,” the post reads. “Thank you everyone who made this project possible in less than 5 months!”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.