Offices to close for Memorial Day

In observance of Memorial Day on Monday, all federal, state, county and city offices, including Astoria, Warrenton, Gearhart, Seaside and Cannon Beach city halls, are closed. All U.S. post offices are closed, and there is no mail delivery.

Astoria, Jewell, Knappa, Warrenton/Hammond and Seaside (including Cannon Beach and Gearhart) school district schools, and Clatsop Community College, are closed.

The Astoria Library, Seaside Public Library and Warrenton Community Library are closed.

The Port of Astoria offices and services are closed.

Garbage collection through Recology Western Oregon and the city of Warrenton garbage collection are not affected by the holiday. Recology Western Oregon’s transfer station is open until 2 p.m.

The Sunset Pool in Seaside is open 5:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Astoria Aquatic Center is closed.

The Clatsop County Heritage Museum, Oregon Film Museum, Flavel House Museum and Carriage House are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Uppertown Firefighters’ Museum is closed.

Fort Clatsop is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Columbia River Maritime Museum is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunset Empire Transportation District (“The Bus”) is running.

The Astorian offices are closed.