Officers, SWAT to conduct training in Warren County

People will see extra officers in a local neighborhood today.

The Springboro Police Department said officers and an area SWAT team will be conducting training, according to a social media post.

They will be using condemned houses on East Street.

The department posted a picture of the area on its Facebook page.

They said not to be concerned if you see extra officers in the area.