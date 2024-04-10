Officers shoot, injure person on William Cannon Drive in Austin

Austin police shot a person in Southwest Austin Wednesday morning, according to APD, although it is unclear whether the person was killed or just wounded by the incident.

Cpt. Darren Noak, a public information officer with Austin-Travis County EMS, said they responded to a gunshot wound call at 10:52 a.m. in the 6600 block of West William Cannon Drive.

He said the person was not taken to the hospital but was uncertain about their condition. He did not comment on the circumstances of the shooting.

The Austin Police Department posted on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, that a public information officer was responding to the scene of the police shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

