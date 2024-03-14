Officers’ search for missing 8-year-old ends with the child found dead in home, cops say

Officers in Wisconsin are investigating after an 8-year-old child was found dead in their home, according to a sheriff’s department.

Authorities were called around 6 p.m. Saturday, March 9 to a Fulton Township home for reports of a missing child, according to a March 12 Rock County Sheriff’s Office news conference streamed by WMTV.

Deputies and police officers spoke with the child’s family and searched the home, but did not find the child, officials said. Authorities then began searching outside around the home and neighborhood.

Drones, K9 officers and more than 20 deputies searched for the 8-year-old, officials said.

After obtaining a search warrant for the home, officers searched it again. This time, authorities found the child deceased inside, officials said.

On March 11, an autopsy was performed. The next day, detectives arrested 20-year-old Dayveon Lathrop, a relative of the child, according to officials.

Authorities have not released the child’s identity or the relationship between the child and Lathrop.

Attorney information for Lathrop was not available in court records.

Lathrop is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse, child neglect, bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to officials.

