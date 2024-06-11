Officers search for car involved in Clayton drive-by shooting that left 10-, 17-year-old injured

Police in Clayton County are searching for a vehicle connected to a drive-by shooting.

Over the weekend, Clayton County police responded to a drive-by shooting that occurred at 681 Flint River Road.

The address appears to be the Riverwood Townhouses. Authorities said a 10-year-old and 17-year-old were shot. Their identities were not released.

Officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying the car involved, a black Dodge Charger. Clayton County police said the car has some mismatched color on the front end and a test-drive tag.

According to officials, the car appears to be a 2010 or older year model.

Anyone with information that can identify the car is urged to contact Det. Johnson at 770-473-3912. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or online.

