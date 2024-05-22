Officers, medics on scene after reports of Dayton shooting
Officers and medics have responded after reports of a shooting in Dayton Wednesday morning.
>>Local school district forced to cut jobs due to budget deficit
Dayton Police and medics were dispatched at 6:20 a.m. to the 1400 block of Shaftesberry Road on initial reports of a shooting.
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch tells News Center 7 that officers and medics are on the scene.
Photos from the scene show several police officers investigating and yellow tape surrounding the area.
We have a news crew at the scene and will provide updates.