Officers, medics respond after shooting in Dayton

Several officers and medics have responded to a shooting in Dayton early Monday morning.

>>Large police pursuit ends in crash on busy Montgomery County roadway

Dayton Police officers and medics have been dispatched to the area of Home and Euclid Avenues around 12:50 a.m. after reports of a shooting, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that there is also an active scene on Gordon Avenue.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information on any victims.

We will update this story and have the latest this morning on News Center 7′s Daybreak starting at 4:25 a.m.