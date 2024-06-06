Officers, medics respond to injury crash in Miami Township
Officers and medics have responded to an injury crash in Miami Township Thursday morning.
Miami Township Police officers and Miami Valley Fire District medics were dispatched just after 7 a.m. to State Route 741 and Lyons Road on initial reports of a crash.
ODOT cameras show two vehicles involved and part of SR 741 is blocked off at Lyons Road.
News Center 7 has a crew heading to the scene.
We will continue to provide updates.