UPDATE: Officers investigating after person hit by vehicle in Piqua

UPDATE @4:27 a.m.

Officers are investigating after a person got hit by a vehicle in Piqua early Thursday morning.

Piqua Police officers and medics were dispatched at 2:10 a.m. to the intersection of Covington and McKinley Avenues on initial reports of a crash.

A person was hit by a vehicle and officers continued to investigate, a Piqua Police officer told News Center 7.

We are working to learn about that person’s condition and if anyone has been charged with this crash.

News Center 7 will continue to provide updates on this story.

