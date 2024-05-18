Officers, medics respond to crash in Germantown

Officers and medics are responding to a crash in Germantown Saturday morning.

Around 8:36 a.m. Germantown Police and Fire crews were dispatched to the area of Dayton Germantown Pike and Weaver Rd on reports of a two-vehicle crash.

>> Search for man in Great Miami River continues this morning

A Montgomery County Regional Sergeant confirmed that medics were on scene but no other immediate details were available.

This is a developing story and we will update it as new information becomes available.