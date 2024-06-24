Officers involved in shooting at Ogdensburg Police Department identified; witnesses cleared

Jun. 24—OGDENSBURG — Seven Ogdensburg police personnel who were at the building when an officer was shot by another officer during a shift change on June 20 at the city police station were allowed to return to work after being cleared by investigators, according to Police Chief Mark T. Kearns.

Kearns said in a statement Monday afternoon that six police officers and one civilian staff member were interviewed earlier in the day by St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Office investigators relating to what he has called an "unintentional discharge of a firearm" June 20 at the police station, 800 Park St.

The police officer who was shot was identified as Daniel Hollister, who has been with the city police department for seven years. After being treated at a Syracuse hospital, he is now recovering at home, according to Kearns, and is on administrative leave.

Jessica Rivers, a 17-year member of the police department, is the "subject of the investigation," according to the police chief. Rivers remains on administrative leave.

During the other officers' leaves over the weekend, city police patrols were supplemented by sheriff's deputies and state troopers.

"This matter remains under investigation by the St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Office as a criminal investigation. An independent internal investigation is simultaneously being conducted by the City of Ogdensburg Office of the Chief of Police. There are no public safety concerns," Kearns said.

The New York State Attorney General's Office has been been notified of the incident.