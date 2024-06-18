Officers involved in fatal police shooting in Nashua identified

Jun. 18—Authorities have identified the three Nashua police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a Pelham man on June 2.

Officer Joshua Martin discharged his firearm during the incident, according to a statement from the Attorney General's Office. Officers Jay Atchue and Rick Byron discharged less-lethal weapons, firing 40-millimeter direct impact rounds and beanbags, respectively, according to the AG's statement.

Ryan Prudhomme, 41, was armed with a handgun outside a Lowe's store in Nashua when he was shot by police responding to the 143 Daniel Webster Highway store shortly before 8:45 p.m. as they followed up on information provided by Pelham police, according to authorities.

"The exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation," the Attorney General's Office said Tuesday. A report regarding the incident and whether the officers' use of deadly force was justified will be released later, they said.