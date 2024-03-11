Officers investigating single-car crash in Tukwila discover man shot to death

Officers with the Tukwila Police Department found a man who had been shot to death while investigating a single-car crash Sunday afternoon.

At about 5:01 p.m. on Mar. 10, officers responded to the report of a single-car collision in the 11600 block of Tukwila International Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found the car and a man inside who had been struck by gunfire.

The man died at the scene.

The area of Tukwila International Boulevard will be closed as detectives gather evidence and work the scene.

If you have information about this incident, contact the Tukwila Police Department at 206-241-2121 or email tips@tukwilawa.gov and reference case #240001452.