Officers investigating deadly shooting at shopping center in DeKalb County

Officers are on the scene of a deadly shooting at a DeKalb County shopping center early Saturday morning.

A large police presence along with yellow tape was seen near Evans Mill Road in Lithonia. Officers on the scene told Channel 2 Action News that the shooting happened in a wooded area of the shopping center. The wooded area is a short distance from a club.

Police have confirmed that one person died in the shooting, but have not released that person’s identity.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

That club owner told Channel 2′s Darryn Moore during Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM that his security cameras captured the shooting.

He said prior to the shooting, two men asked to use the restroom. He would not let them in unless they paid a cover charge, so the pair of men went to relieve themselves in the woods.

“He was running back to his car. Dude just shot him and you can see him running around the Citgo. It looked like a homeless dude,” the club owner, who did not want to be identified, said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police have not commented on what led up to the shooting or possible suspects.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: