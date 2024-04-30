Officers investigating armed robbery at Miamisburg hotel

Officers are investigating an armed robbery reported at a Miamisburg hotel Tuesday morning.

>>Several officers investigating in Springfield neighborhood

Miamisburg police officers were dispatched to the Red Roof Inn at the 200 block of Byers Road on initial reports of an armed robbery, according to Miamisburg Police.

A male victim told officers that two people drew a gun on him.

No suspects are in custody, but they are facing possible aggravated robbery charges, Miamisburg Police told News Center 7.

No injuries were reported.

We will continue to provide updates.