Officers investigating after 80-year-old man stabbed in Dayton

Officers are investigating after an 80-year-old man was stabbed in Dayton Wednesday morning.

Dayton Police officers and medics were dispatched after 6:30 a.m. to the 1100 block of Pursell Avenue on initial reports of a stabbing, according to a Dayton Police spokesperson.

Officers found the victim, an 80-year-old man, and the suspect, a 66-year-old man. Both men were transported to the hospital.

The Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit is investigating the incident, a spokesperson told News Center 7.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dayton Police at 937-333-1232.

If they also wish to remain anonymous, they can to so through Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).