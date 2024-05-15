Officers, fugitive engaged in St. Charles standoff

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A wanted fugitive is engaged in an apparent standoff with law enforcement officers Wednesday afternoon in St. Charles.

The St. Charles City Police Department says that officers are attempting to arrest a 37-year-old woman. Police say the woman is a felony fugitive and possibly armed.

Two missing teens found safe after search near Deer Creek

Authorities have gathered around a St. Charles home on Expedition Trail in efforts to arrest the woman.

Police do not believe the woman is a threat to the public, though police say the standoff has been ongoing since 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.