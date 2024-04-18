Officers forced to remove suspect from car

Apr. 18—VALDOSTA — A traffic stop turned into a chase Wednesday, resulting in officers physically removing a suspect from his car.

Around 3 p.m., a detective with the narcotics unit saw a known suspect driving in the 2400 block of North Ashley Street, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.

The suspect had nine active warrants including robbery and burglary. The detective stopped the vehicle, and while he was speaking with the suspect, the man drove away, police said.

The suspect stopped his vehicle in the 800 block of North Ashley Street but refused to get out of his car; officers forced entry and removed him, the statement said.

The suspect — described as a 29-year-old Valdosta man — was charged with felony fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement officers, misdemeanor reckless driving and misdemeanor obstruction of an officer, police said.

