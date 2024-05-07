Officers fired for cause still finding jobs as police, investigation shows

Who is policing the streets in Illinois? A joint investigation by the Illinois Answers Project and WGN Investigates uncovered questionable hiring practices at police departments throughout the state.

Robbins is among the towns with a history of hiring officers who have been fired from other police departments for alleged misconduct. The south suburban village has hired a total of 46 officers who have been fired. No other department statewide has hired more.

WGN Investigates: Investigating public corruption, crime & fraud

Records show departments in Phoenix, Illinois; Dixmoor; Markham and Harvey have also hired officers with questionable backgrounds.

In all, the Illinois Answers Project reviewed employment data going back 24 years. It identified nearly 1,500 officers who were hired at police departments after being fired for wrongdoing. Some of the officers are prohibited from testifying in court. You can find their full report on the story here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.