Knoxville police officers shot and killed a man who shot woman when they entered the home to investigate a domestic dispute, KPD said in a news release.

The shooting happened on the city's west side on the 4700 block of Santala Drive at about 7:50 a.m. April 27.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman was hospitalized at the University of Tennessee Medical Center for a gunshot wound to the face. Her injuries, police said, are not considered life-threatening.

Police say the man shot the woman with a handgun after officers entered the home, and police fired in response, striking the man at least once. No officers were hurt.

Following standard protocol, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will lead the investigation into the shooting and the officers involved in the incident have been placed paid leave. Additionally KPD's Office Professional Standards will conduct an internal investigation.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Officers fatally shoot man who shot woman in front of them, Knoxville police say