‘Officers down’: Audio captures emergency response in deadly Independence shooting

Audio from the police response to gunfire Thursday at a house in Independence reveals an escalating situation that ultimately ended in the fatal shootings of a police officer and a Jackson County employee.

Independence Police Officer Cody Allen, 25, and Drexel Mack, a civil process server with Jackson County Circuit Court, were killed during an eviction.

Two other officers were shot, Independence Police Chief Adam Dustman said Thursday. They were expected to recover.

The first gunshots were fired shortly after 1 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Elsea Smith Road, near East Bundschu Road, said Cpl. Justin Ewing, a spokesman with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, which is investigating the shooting. Civil process servers called for police saying that an officer with the court had been shot, Ewing said. Simultaneously, a neighbor also called 911 saying that an officer had been shot.

Audio captured on Broadcastify.com initially indicated there was an officer down, and the suspect was still in the residence.

“This will be on a gunshot wound,” another person says.

Then a first responder says, “We now have two officers down.”

That number increases to four.

“I need at least four ambulances,” a dispatcher says.

Incoming officers are warned that there is still gunfire, and one person reports that CPR is being administered on one of the officers.

Eventually a male suspect was taken into custody.

Larry D. Acree was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday.

Daniel Turner, 7, son of a Buckner police officer and the nephew of an Independence police officer, lit candles as he paid his respects to fallen Independence police officer Cody Allen, at the police memorial outside of the Independence Police Department, 223 N. Memorial Dr.. on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Independence. Daniel visited the memorial with his mother, Heather Parsons, of Independence, who said she learned of the shooting when Daniel’s school, Elm Grove Elementary went on lockdown in the Fort Osage School District.