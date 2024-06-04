Officers cleared after deadly shooting in Newton

The officers who killed a shooter in the middle of a Newton parking lot won’t face any criminal charges.

On Monday, Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned that the officers were cleared following the shooting on May 28.

Several officers shot back at Jamar Robinson after police say he shot at them and his ex-girlfriend in a shopping center parking lot. Robinson was hit and later died at the hospital.

Channel 9 reported last week that the woman had taken out a protection order against Robinson before he was killed by police. She wrote in a court document that she was in fear for her life and “anyone who gets in [Robinson’s] way.”

Robinson allegedly opened fire at the victim’s car as she drove away. She managed to get to the Market Place shopping center, where police say Robinson followed her and began shooting.

No officers were hurt in the shooting. Two Newton police officers, a Catawba sheriff’s deputy, and a Conover police officer fired their weapons.

