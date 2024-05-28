Officers accuse Davenport man of hosting drug house

A 58-year-old Davenport man was released on his own recognizance after police accuse him of hosting a drug house, according to court records.

Joseph Deuth Sr. (Scott County Jail)

Joseph Deuth, who was arrested on a warrant, faces a felony charge of (hosting) a gathering where controlled substances are used, court records show.

On March 28, Davenport Police and the Scott County Sheriff Office executed a narcotics search warrant on the 1300 block of 8th Street in Davenport, according to arrest affidavits.

During a search of the residence, officers found drug paraphernalia for crack cocaine in almost every room, affidavits say. After other occupants of the residence were read their Miranda Rights, they said “everyone in the house uses drugs on a regular basis,” affidavits show.

Officers found evidence of drug dealing in the residence. A crack pipe was located in Deuth’s bedroom, and Deuth “admitted to smoking crack cocaine and marijuana,” according to affidavits.

Deuth is set for arraignment on June 20 in Scott County Court.

