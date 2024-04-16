Officer witnesses fatal shooting at gas station, then he fires back, Missouri cops say

An officer shot and killed a man authorities say fired deadly shots outside a Missouri gas station, according to police.

The fatal shootings happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, outside a gas station in Ferguson, a suburb of St. Louis, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.

Authorities said an officer with the Ferguson Police Department heard gunshots as he exited the business and saw a man shooting another man.

The officer then fired shots at the accused shooter, who died at the scene along with the first gunshot victim, police said. One collapsed near the gas pumps, while the other collapsed as he ran onto the street.

A motive for the initial shooting is unclear, but police said the two men arrived at the gas station together in the same vehicle. They have not been identified.

The 37-year-old officer who fired the shots has nine years of law enforcement experience, police said. He was not injured.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

Officer shoots shoplifting suspect when he charges at her with machete, police say

Accused carjacker shoots police officer in struggle after crash, Illinois cops say

Man throwing knives at officers is shot and killed by deputy, Indiana officials say