Officer shot, rushed to hospital after training exercise goes wrong, officials say

A police officer was rushed to the hospital after being shot during a training exercise in Homestead Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Around 2:40 p.m., one person was airlifted to Jackson South Ryder Trauma Center, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said.

A Pinecrest police officer shot another officer in the arm during a training exercise at Homestead Training Center, Steadman Stahl, president of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association, told the Miami Herald Wednesday.

She was shot in the arm, and Stahl said she will be OK. It was not immediately known what police department she worked with,. Authorities have not publicly identified her.

“It was a training exercise, and it appears an officer accidentally shot another officer,” Stahl said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.