Officer shot in Minnetonka while serving warrant

An exchange of gunfire in a Minnetonka neighborhood late Wednesday morning left an officer wounded, a city spokesman said.

The shooting occurred in the 13000 block of Crestwood Drive while a warrant was being issued by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, said Minnetonka city spokesman Andrew Wittenborg.

Law enforcement agents from around the metro were responding to the scene, near Interstate-494 and Excelsior Boulevard, as of early afternoon, and had cordoned off several blocks around the area.

There is no immediate word on what prompted the gunfire or whether anyone one else has been injured. Wittenborg said he did not know whether the warrant was for an arrest or some kind of search. It's also not clear which law enforcement agency employs the officer.

A spokesman for the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said he was still gathering information on the incident and couldn't comment.

Return to startribune.com for updates to this breaking story.