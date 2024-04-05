Officer shot man fleeing traffic stop, Suffolk police say

A Suffolk police officer shot a driver Thursday night after the driver tried to flee a traffic stop, driving toward the officer, according to a news release from the city.

Police pulled over the vehicle on St. James Avenue near West Washington Street, around the corner from the police station, at 9:39 p.m. One of the officers was outside the vehicle when the driver “decided he didn’t want to be there anymore” and took off, said Suffolk spokesperson William “Andy” Franklin. The officer opened fire, striking the driver.

The car traveled about a block, to the 100 block of Brewer Avenue.

The driver was taken to a hospital with “serious” injuries.

Police arrested two people and were searching for a third, as of Friday morning. Neither of the people arrested were identified by the city, and the charges were not specified.

The officer who shot the driver, who also was not identified, has been placed on administrative leave while the investigations take place.

