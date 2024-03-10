Officer shot in the line of duty continued serving Columbus police force

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After being shot in the line of duty nearly 50 years ago, Columbus police officer Randy Walker didn’t let that stop him from continuing to help others.

Walker went on to be a polygraphy examiner, retiring from the force in 2008.

Ohio ‘super load’ update: Which parts of highways will see traffic delays

When talking Saturday about the day he was shot in July of 1975, Walker said he was born all over again, and that his time with the Columbus Division of Police was the best of his life.

“I just happened to come upon a situation where an individual shot another guy in a parking lot and there were people around and I needed to intervene to keep them from being injured, and so we got into a shootout at very close range,” Walker said.

The shooting paralyzed him from the waist down. He had only been with the department for about a year.

“He wanted to continue to serve his community,” Eric Delbert, owner of LEPD Firearms Range training facility, said. “He wanted to be a part of that camaraderie of law enforcement and in the late 70s, had an opportunity to become a polygrapher.”

Could Ohio abandon daylight saving and observe standard time permanently?

Delbert has known Walker for decades, having lived next door to each other. After the shooting, Walker began to figure out what to do next, and that’s when he began his training to become a polygrapher.

“To be able to solve some of those cases and work with good detectives was the best part of my life,” Walker said.

Delbert said growing up down the street from Walker and seeing his determination was remarkable, which is why he featured Walker on his LEPD podcast Saturday.

“I don’t think we talk about the heroes enough in our community, the men and women of law enforcement, our first responders, our firefighters and stuff,” Delbert said. “They go through stuff like this every day, whether it’s personally or seeing their partner go through it.”

Can Ohio landlords evict tenants for growing recreational marijuana?

Walker didn’t let being in a wheelchair stop him from giving back to his community. He has managed to stay positive and keep a smile on his face.

“You think you’re having a bad day, go down to Children’s Hospital, see the children down there and you’re not having a bad day at all,” he said. “So I’m having a great day and that’s the way I look at life.”

“That’s the inspiration that he brings to not only the law enforcement community but just to our everyday lives,” Delbert said. “You know, you look at him and it’s hard to complain about what’s going on in your life.”

Delbert said despite what Walker went through, it was important for him to stay in law enforcement.

Total solar eclipse less than a month away; first in 200+ years in Ohio

“It truly was amazing,” Delbert said. “What he was able to achieve was almost a calling. It was almost if you talk to him, a blessing that would happen to him because he really served the community and did well by the path he took these words.”

Walker said being able to help others every day was rewarding and encourages those considering a job in law enforcement to follow through.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.