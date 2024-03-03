Officer shoots, kills man in York County

A person is dead after an officer shot him in York County, the county sheriff’s office released.

The deadly officer-involved shooting happened around 4 a.m. on Sunday in the city of York. The York County Sheriff’s Office shared a post on social media saying an investigation began on Alexander Love Highway, shutting down the road from Lincoln Road to Highway 321.

No deputies were hurt.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting, per YCSO policy.

Channel 9 reached out to deputies to learn what led to the shooting.

