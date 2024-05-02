Officer recovering at hospital after being shot in deadly Charlotte standoff

Cpl. Casey Hoover has been in good spirits as he recovers after being shot during Monday’s deadly standoff in east Charlotte, said Statesville Police Chief David Onley.

Hoover is from Iredell County and started working for the Statesville Police Department in 2016.

He is also a member of the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Hoover was with the task force when they were met with gunfire trying to serve a fugitive warrant at a home. He was one of the four officers who was wounded. Four other officers lost their lives.

The Statesville Police Department said Hoover was shot in his upper torso.

He was wearing a bulletproof vest, but Onley said the bullet hit an unprotected area.

The police department said Hoover was rushed to Atrium Health Main for surgery where he continues to recover.

“Luckily, the surgeon said it missed any vital organs they were able to go in, remove the bullet, and he’s been recovering,” Onley said.

Hoover is expected to make a full recovery.

Multiple agencies and members of the community came together on Wednesday to show their respect for Deputy U.S. Marshal Thomas Weeks, one of four officers who were killed in the line of duty.

